North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for the development and production of more “suicide drones” as the strongman oversaw a “performance test” of a variety of combat and spy drones, state run media reported Monday.

Kim viewed the test of several maritime and ground attack drones with different striking ranges by the North’s Drone Institute, part of its Academy of Defense Sciences, on Saturday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The drones “all correctly identified and destroyed the designated targets after flying along different preset routes,” the report said.