The concentration of tritium in seawater near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant has remained below the maximum limit since the plant started releasing treated water into the ocean a year ago, according to the company and the Japanese government.

The plant has so far discharged 60,000 tons of treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, into the sea after diluting it with seawater. It is expected to take about 30 years for the plant to complete the release of treated water.

The Japanese government has been urging China to lift its ban on imports of Japanese fishery products. The ban was introduced in protest against the treated water release.