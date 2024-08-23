High temperatures are projected to linger on past the summer to the end of October, making for a particularly warm fall, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s forecast for the three months through November.

“Nationwide, September is projected to see high temperatures, meaning that the remainder of summer will be hot and fall-like weather will come late,” Shotaro Tanaka, an official at the agency, said at a news conference Tuesday.

“Although it is a season when temperatures will gradually begin to drop, it is important to remain vigilant and continue to take measures against heatstroke, given that the lingering summer heat is severe.”