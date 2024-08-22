Ukraine said on Wednesday it has destroyed Russian pontoon bridges with U.S.-made weapons to defend its incursion into Russia's Kursk region, while Moscow said its forces had halted Kyiv's advance there and gained ground in eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv has announced a string of battlefield successes since it crossed unexpectedly into the Kursk region on Aug. 6. Moscow has steadily inched forward in eastern Ukraine, pressuring troops worn down by 2½ years of fighting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military was responding to the Russian push by strengthening its forces around Pokrovsk, the focus of Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.