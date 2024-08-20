Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate said in a podcast interview that they were considering dropping their struggling independent presidential bid and endorsing Republican Donald Trump, blaming the Democratic Party for what she said was a "sabotage” of their campaign.

Hours later, Trump said he would consider giving Kennedy a position in his administration under those circumstances.

"I like him a lot. I respect him a lot,” Trump said in an interview with CNN after a speech in Michigan. "I probably would, if something like that would happen.”