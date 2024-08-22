Scores of social media influencers are competing with journalists for access, prestige and workspace at a national convention this week where the Democratic Party is counting on the influencers' viral online videos to boost U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential hopes.

The Democratic National Convention credentialed more than 200 "content creators" for this week's four-day celebration of Harris at the United Center arena, home to Chicago's basketball and hockey teams.

It's a first-ever Democratic convention embrace of the power of YouTube, TikTok and Instagram users who directly reach tens of millions of Americans, many of them younger voters who don't read or watch traditional news.