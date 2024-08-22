Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is seen as likely to support former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election in September, due to concerns about the next House of Representatives election.

Suga is believed to be viewing Koizumi, 43, as the best person to be the face of the party's campaign for the next general election.

Meanwhile, Suga appears to be reluctant to support digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, whom the former prime minister endorsed in the previous LDP leadership election in 2021. He has shown frustration with Kono's response to efforts to end factional politics within the party.