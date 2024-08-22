The arrival in Japan of the Italian Navy's flagship, the aircraft carrier ITS Cavour, on Thursday marked the latest in a series of incremental steps Rome and Tokyo have taken to deepen bilateral ties — part of what Italy's ambassador says is a "new era" in their strategic partnership.

“Relations between Italy and Japan are experiencing an unprecedented phase of momentum and deepening; a ‘shin-jidai’ or ‘new era’ that stretches into all areas of collaboration, including economic security, science, industry, diplomacy, and of course, defense,” Ambassador Gianluigi Benedetti told The Japan Times in an exclusive interview.

Underscoring this rapidly expanding partnership was the 244-meter, 27,100-ton Cavour’s visit to the Yokosuka naval base in Kanagawa Prefecture. Joined by the frigate ITS Alpino, the vessels’ port call marked a new chapter in Italy’s Indo-Pacific defense diplomacy.