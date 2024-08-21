There are growing expectations that the next general election for the Lower House will be held in November.

Many expect it would take some time before the Lower House could possibly be dissolved, as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to be chosen on Sept. 27, would first have to be elected as the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the upcoming parliamentary session, form a new Cabinet and engage in parliamentary debates.

But the advantage gained from the change in LDP leadership may diminish if the snap poll is not called soon after the leadership race.