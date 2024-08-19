The National Consumer Affairs Center has issued new guidance about the risks of children accidentally ingesting button batteries following a series of household incidents recently that have led to hospitalizations and, in some cases, surgeries.

Button batteries, commonly found in toys, remote controls and various household devices, can cause serious damage to a child's digestive tract if swallowed. The alkaline discharge from these batteries can result in chemical burns and significant tissue damage in the esophagus or stomach, requiring emergency intervention.

In an experiment conducted by the center, placing a button battery on chicken meat soaked in saline water (to replicate conditions similar to inside the human body) caused noticeable indentations and burn-like marks within 10 minutes, with the surrounding area becoming highly alkaline.