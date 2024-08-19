For the first time, the government has set a goal for reducing the death rate from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, in its health promotion guidelines.

Experts emphasize that achieving the goal will depend on early detection and effective treatment of the disease.

COPD, a lifestyle-related disease, is marked by persistent symptoms such as coughing, sputum production and shortness of breath. Damage to the alveoli from harmful substances, primarily cigarette smoke, causes sufferers to experience gradually worsening difficulty in breathing. In severe cases, respiratory failure can occur, significantly affecting daily life, including a need to carry an oxygen tank.