Former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter is set to become Thailand’s next prime minister, signaling policy continuity after another party member was ousted from the top job on Wednesday.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, will contest a parliamentary vote on Friday as the nominee of a multi-party group led by Pheu Thai party. Her nomination was endorsed by the 11-member coalition that has more than 300 members in the 500-member House of Representatives, Pheu Thai Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong told reporters.

The election of a new leader was necessitated by the dismissal of Srettha Thavisin as prime minister in an ethics violation case.