Tropical Storm Ampil is expected to intensify into a typhoon as it nears eastern Japan on Friday, with major disruptions to public transit possible.

The storm is projected to approach the Izu Islands, and the Kanto and southern Tohoku regions, with significant force, peaking in intensity between Friday and Saturday.

Central Japan Railway has warned of possible planned suspensions, service interruptions and delays on the Tokaido Shinkansen line during this period. JR East has also warned of the possibility of cancellations of Tohoku, Hokuriku, Joetsu, Akita and Yamagata Shinkansen lines, as well as local lines running in the Kanto region.

Flights to and from Haneda and Narita airports may be canceled, and sections of highways could face closures.

The Meteorological Agency has issued warnings for strong winds, high waves and heavy rain, urging the public to take precautions.

As of noon Wednesday, Ampil was moving northeast at 10 kilometers per hour, positioned about 190 km west-southwest of Chichijima island of the Ogasawara Islands. The storm had a central pressure of 975 hectopascals, maximum sustained winds of 108 kph and gusts of up to 162 kph.

On Friday, the current forecast shows the storm strengthening, with expected sustained winds of 144 kph and gusts of up to 216 kph in the Izu Islands and Kanto, and gusts of 126 kph in the Tokai and Tohoku regions. Wave heights could reach 11 meters in Kanto, 10 meters in the Izu Islands, 7 meters in Tohoku and 6 meters in Tokai.

Rainfall forecasts predict up to 200 millimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region and 150 mm in the Tokai region in the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. on Friday, with similar amounts expected in the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The exact path of the storm remains unclear, with landfall possible between the Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture to the west and the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture to the east. The storm could also pass by the region over the ocean, but it would still bring the threat of torrential rain and violent winds.