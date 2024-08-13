Ukraine said on Monday its biggest cross-border assault of the war had captured 1,000 square kilometers of Russia's Kursk region and that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to be forced into making peace.

With Russia still struggling to repel the surprise assault a week after it began, Ukraine's top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, briefed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by video link and said the advance into Russian territory was ongoing.

"We continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Kursk region. Currently, we control about 1,000 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation," he said in a video published on Zelenskyy's Telegram account.