Elon Musk pitched a role for himself cutting federal spending in a second Donald Trump administration, an indication of how the world’s richest man is increasingly injecting himself into U.S. politics.

Musk on Monday held a conversation with the Republican nominee on the tech mogul’s X platform.

But the highly anticipated discussion was delayed by more than 40 minutes as users received error messages, an embarrassing blow to Musk’s social-media site.