As intense heat continues to grip Japan, swimming pools are a source respite for those looking to escape the high summer temperatures. However, experts warn that the risk of heatstroke remains even when taking a dip in the pool.

Across the country between 2013 and 2017, 179 cases of heatstroke were reported at elementary and junior high schools while students were in the pool, according to the Japan Sport Council.

In 2023, six students in the fourth grade from an elementary school in the city of Chiba's Inage Ward were rushed to the hospital for heatstroke after a swimming lesson.