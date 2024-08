A Japanese supermarket director detained in Myanmar since June for selling rice at artificially high prices has been released, the military said on Monday, after he was given a one-year prison term earlier in the day.

Hiroshi Kasamatsu, 53, director of Aeon Orange, which runs several supermarkets in Myanmar, was detained following an investigation into rice mills and supermarkets, the junta said late June.

Kasamatsu "was released this evening," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in a statement.