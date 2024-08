Exhausted from the rising cost of living in the United States and nonstop ads, some young adults on TikTok are pushing back.

"When every moment of your life feels like you're being sold something and the price of said item keeps going up, people will burn out on spending money," said Kara Perez, an influencer and financial educator.

Social media has long had room only for picture-perfect homes, lavish closets and an abundance of beauty products.