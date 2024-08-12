Severe tropical storm Maria made landfall on Monday near the city of Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, at about 8:30 a.m., bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the Tohoku region.

The storm is expected to travel slowly over the region, moving into the Sea of Japan by evening.

Maria is just the third tropical storm to make landfall on Tohoku’s Pacific coast since records began, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The agency has warned of the risk of heavy rain, landslides, overflowing rivers, flooding, strong wind and high waves.

On Monday morning, the storm was moving northwest at 15 kph, with a central pressure of 985 hectopascals, carrying maximum sustained winds of 90 kph and gusts of up to 126 kph.

While the storm is expected to weaken intro a tropical depression by Tuesday, its slow movement means it could bring rain to the region for a longer period, the agency warned.