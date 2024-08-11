There are concerns within the Japanese government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's decision to cancel a visit to Central Asia could stall Japan's diplomacy with the region.

Kishida was scheduled to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as Mongolia, for four days from Friday. But he announced the cancellation of the trip on the day after the Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday issued emergency information on the increased risk of a huge Nankai Trough earthquake.

While many within the government and the LDP say the decision was understandable as the prime minister prioritized responding to the higher quake risk, some regret that Japan missed an important opportunity to increase its presence in Central Asia, the backyard of China and Russia.