False or misleading U.S. election claims posted on X by Elon Musk have amassed nearly 1.2 billion views this year, a watchdog reported Thursday, highlighting the billionaire's potential influence on the highly polarized U.S. White House race.

Ahead of the November election, researchers have raised the alarm that X, formerly Twitter, is a hotbed of political misinformation.

They have also flagged that Musk, who purchased the platform in 2022 and is a vocal backer of former President Donald Trump, appears to be swaying voters by spreading falsehoods on his personal account.