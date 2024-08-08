Tokyo police have arrested a 32-year-old Chinese national on suspicion of allegedly swindling video game giant Sega out of payments for in-game currency used in its online games.

Police say the man lured individuals through intermediary websites involved in "real money trading" (RMT), where online game accounts and items are bought and sold. The suspect allegedly collected money by offering to sell the in-game currency at one-twentieth of the listed price. This scheme is believed to have netted him tens of millions of yen. He denies the charges.

The suspect was arrested based on the allegation that in December 2022, he used false information to make it seem like he had acquired the in-game currency legitimately, thereby defrauding Sega of ¥80,000.