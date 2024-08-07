British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said sufficient police would be on the streets to handle anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant riots in the coming days as he sought to reassure communities braced for more violent protests on Wednesday.

Riots across a number of towns and cities have erupted following the murder of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport, a seaside town in northwest England, after false messaging on social media wrongly identified the suspected killer as an Islamist migrant.

Unrest has spread, with rioters targeting mosques and smashing windows of hotels housing asylum-seekers from Africa and the Middle East, chanting "get them out," in the first widespread outbreak of violence in Britain for 13 years.