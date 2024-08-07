Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike suffered an avulsion fracture in her left knee during a first pitch ceremony at a baseball game on Tuesday, but will continue performing her duties as governor by working remotely, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.

The Tokyo government said that Koike's knee injury would take around two months to heal.

At a match between Tokyo Yakult Swallows and Hanshin Tigers at the Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday night, the 72-year-old governor threw a ball at the first pitch ceremony, which resulted in her knee injury.

She made her pitch from the mound after expressing excitement about the World Athletics Championships and Deaflympics being held in Tokyo next year, remarking on how the "power of sports can keep spirits high."

While Koike will primarily be working remotely, she still plans to attend the Tokyo Memorial Service for War Dead on Aug. 15. She has participated in the event in previous years.

The meeting between the Tokyo government and the Komeito Tokyo office that was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed.