British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom has expressed concern that her Israeli counterpart was not invited to the key ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

The city's decision not to invite the Israeli ambassador to Friday's event can be misleading because Israel may be viewed as being treated in the same way as Russia, which has invaded another country, Longbottom told reporters in Hiroshima on Tuesday.

She made the remark after attending the peace ceremony in Hiroshima held on the 79th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bomb attack on the city near the end of World War II.

Hiroshima invited the Israeli ambassador to its event this year, but it did not extend such an invitation to the ambassador of the Palestinian permanent mission to Japan.

In contrast, Nagasaki invited Palestine to its peace ceremony while stopping short of inviting Israel, citing concerns about potential disruptions to the event's smooth operation. Neither city invited Russia.

Longbottom criticized Russia for invading an independent country while defending Israel, stating that Britain recognizes Israel's right to self-defense. She also said she will not attend the Nagasaki ceremony.

Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Siam, who participated in an online rally organized by a civic group in Hiroshima on Tuesday, expressed deep disappointment and irritation toward Hiroshima while praising Nagasaki.