Thailand’s Constitutional Court is set to rule on Wednesday if the nation’s most popular political party should be disbanded over an alleged violation of election rules by promising to amend a controversial royal defamation law.

The nine-member court will begin reading its verdict from 3 p.m., local time.

The nation’s Election Commission had moved the court in March to dissolve Move Forward Party after a ruling earlier this year that the group’s bid to amend the royal insult law amounted to an attempt overthrow Thailand’s constitutional monarchy.