Israel braced for a possible attack from Iran and regional militias in retaliation for assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas officials as the U.S. sent defensive reinforcements while pressing for a Gaza cease-fire deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of a Cabinet meeting Sunday that "Israel is in a multifront war against Iran’s axis of evil. We are striking every one of its arms with great force. We are prepared for any scenario — both offensively and defensively.”

The U.S., which is moving a fighter jet squadron to the region and keeping an aircraft carrier nearby to help Israel, is also pressing Netanyahu to redouble negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza to prevent the nearly 10-month-long war from escalating.