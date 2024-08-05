Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule of the country ended on Monday as she fled weeks of deadly protests and the military announced it would form an interim government.

Hasina had sought since early July sought to quell nationwide protests against her government, but she fled after a brutal day of unrest on Sunday in which nearly 100 people died.

In a broadcast to the nation on state television Monday, Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said Hasina had resigned and the military would form an interim government.