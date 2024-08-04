Tokyo should reaffirm its recognition of history in a proposed joint declaration with Seoul next year, outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min said in a recent interview.

Yun reiterated hopes that Japanese and South Korean leaders will announce such a declaration in 2025 to mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic ties.

He has led efforts to improve ties with Japan since taking office in July 2022 under the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Japan and South Korea have stabilized relations, said Yun, who will be succeeded by Park Cheol-hee, the current head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.