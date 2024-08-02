U.S. President Joe Biden has called him. Nicolas Maduro wants to get him on the phone. The Venezuelan opposition is yearning for his support. And even his most ardent regional rival, Javier Milei, is now publicly thanking him.

Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has found himself at the forefront of Venezuela’s crisis after Maduro declared himself the victor of an election his opponents say was fraudulent.

The dispute and Maduro’s subsequent crackdown on dissent have thrust the leader of Latin America’s largest nation into an increasingly uncomfortable position.