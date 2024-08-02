Tadakazu Sado, a 72-year-old from the city of Hiroshima, has dedicated himself to volunteering in the wake of numerous natural disasters since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

In June, Sado moved to the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture, a region badly hit by the Noto Peninsula earthquake in January. Seven months after the disaster, he is increasingly concerned about waning interest in volunteering and declining support.

Following the New Year's Day earthquake, Sado immediately drove to the Noto region. Initially, he planned to volunteer until his savings were depleted, as he had done with previous disasters. However, he quickly realized that the number of volunteers was alarmingly low.