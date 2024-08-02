Victims of Japan's now-defunct eugenics law are seeking ¥15 million each in government compensation as part of a new relief bill set to be drafted later this year, their lawyers said Friday.

During a news conference, Naoto Sekiya, a lawyer of the Tokyo plaintiffs filing lawsuits nationwide said victims who were forced to undergo sterilization surgery should receive ¥15 million in compensation, while their spouses should receive ¥5 million.

Sekiya said that the payments should be made even if some of the victims and their spouses have died since the compensation applications were made, adding that a “suitable amount of compensation” should be made for everyone who underwent abortion due to the now-defunct eugenics law. The bereaved family should be able to receive compensation even if the victim has died, he said.