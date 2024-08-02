North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plants his feet in the mud, rides a cramped rubber rescue boat on a swollen river and directs military helicopters unloading evacuees on a rain-soaked runway.

North Korea’s propaganda apparatus is breaking new ground in the way it has portrayed him battling alongside ordinary citizens as he tackles a flood emergency that has devastated a northwestern area of the country and is estimated to have caused a "considerable human toll,” according to the South Korean ministry that manages relations with the neighbor.

That discrepancy could mean his government’s trying to shift the blame for a disaster that may be bigger than reported.