Japanese nuclear regulators said Wednesday that they plan to hear opinions from the president of the operator of the Tsuruga nuclear plant before making a final decision on whether to allow its No. 2 reactor to go back online.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority will hear from Mamoru Muramatsu, president of Japan Atomic Power, on Friday afternoon, according to its secretariat.

The hearing comes as Japan Atomic Power has called for the continuation of the regulatory screening after an NRA panel concluded last Friday that the reactor in Fukui Prefecture did not meet nuclear safety standards.