Former President Donald Trump, in an interview broadcast Monday night, repeated his recent assertion that Christians will never have to vote again if they vote for him this November, and brushed aside multiple requests to walk back or clarify the statement.

Trump said Friday to a gathering of Christian conservatives: "I love you. You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.”

His interviewer Monday, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, noted that Democrats have highlighted that quote as evidence that Trump would end elections, and urged Trump to rebut what she called a "ridiculous” criticism.