Craftspeople renowned for their centuries-old tradition of making specialty soap in Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, have found support from Japan.

Aleppo Soap Trading, an importer and seller based in the city of Fussa in Tokyo, has navigated multiple crises jeopardizing its business ties with Aleppo, in northern Syria.

These challenges included difficulties with money transfers, the destruction of a local factory due to Syria's civil war since 2011 and a devastating earthquake last year. The company continues to support Syrian artisans with whom it has built relationships of trust over the past 30 years.