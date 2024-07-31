Beijing has expressed its displeasure to Tokyo over negative comments about China made during a meeting between Japan and the United States, China's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Liu Jinsong, China's director-general of Asian affairs at the ministry, lodged a complaint to Japan over comments made by the U.S. and Japan over what they called Beijing's "provocative" behavior in the South and East China seas, its joint military exercises with Russia and the rapid expansion of China's nuclear weapons arsenal.

"China urges Japan to establish an objective and rational understanding of China, and stop making irresponsible remarks about China's internal affairs," Liu said to the chief minister at the Japanese Embassy in China on Tuesday, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.