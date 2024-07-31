Efforts to find a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine are ramping up in Asia, with not only China but India also increasingly seeking a mediator's role, amid media reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering a visit to Kyiv in August.

If confirmed, Modi’s trip would come only weeks after the Indian leader faced strong criticism from the West for visiting Russia in early July — a move viewed with “concern” in Washington and described by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts.”

But the push would also come amid U.S. and European moves to intensify weapon deliveries to Kyiv as the West aims to either force Moscow to withdraw its troops from all Ukrainian territory or at least allow Kyiv to negotiate a peace deal from a position of strength.