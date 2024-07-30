Venezuela’s opposition can prove that Edmundo Gonzalez won Sunday’s election, according to Maria Corina Machado, who led the campaign against President Nicolas Maduro.

She told supporters at her party’s campaign headquarters on Monday evening that the opposition has enough of the "actas,” or voting tabulations, to prove they won the election. Last night, they had access to about 40% of them, and now they say they have over 70%. The figures show a categoric and "irreversible” triumph: 6.2 million votes for Gonzalez compared to 2.8 million for Maduro.

"Effectively, what happened was that the regime slept very worried and we did not sleep,” Machado said to a cheerful crowd. "We were very busy and that's the reason why we have what we have here today.”