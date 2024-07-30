U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday put forward sweeping changes to the U.S. Supreme Court that he said were needed to rein in a conservative-led court that was being weaponized to undermine established civil rights principles and protections.

Biden said he would work with Congress to enact a series of reforms, including term limits and a binding code of conduct, but immediate opposition voiced by Republicans in Congress means the proposals have little chance of enactment.

"We need these reforms to restore trust in the court," Biden said in a speech marking the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 at the presidential library of former President Lyndon B. Johnson in Austin, Texas.