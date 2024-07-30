Japan on Tuesday released a road map seeking to address the unavailability of foreign drugs in the country due to complicated approval processes, with development of in-demand medicines planned to start by April 2026.

The road map to address what is known as "drug loss" also envisions the establishment of more than 10 pharmaceutical startups by 2028 through the doubling of investment by that point.

“The strategic goals and road maps we have announced today are a commitment to the people inside and outside of Japan that the government will materialize and advance efforts for drug discovery,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.