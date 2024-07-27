Just a week after riding high on conservative euphoria at the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump’s running mate is confronting a harsher reality.

Comments JD Vance made in 2021 disparaging "childless cat ladies” are drawing criticism from not only Democrats, but also some members of his own party.

"If you’re trying to win suburban women and you call suburban women ‘childless cat ladies,’ you’re not going to convince them to come over to your side,” said Tomi Lahren, a conservative political commentator. "I think it’s funny as a Republican, but I don’t think a lot of suburban women that are on the fence are going to find it funny.”