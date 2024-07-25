After three years of fertility treatments, a Massachusetts couple were waiting to see if their latest round of IVF would work when a devastating email arrived: All of their embryos had been exposed to a nutrient solution that had been recalled.

Their pregnancy failed.

In June, the couple, along with three others, filed a lawsuit against the maker of the flawed solution, CooperSurgical, alleging that key ingredients to keep IVF embryos alive were missing because of lapses in quality control. More than a hundred households are pursuing legal action against the company, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of fertility supplies.