President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is "passing the torch to a new generation" as he explained his abrupt departure from the 2024 presidential race to Americans for the first time on Wednesday night, in an Oval Office address capping over 50 years in politics.

"I revere this office," Biden said. "But I love my country more."

Biden, 81, rebuffed weeks of pressure from Democrats to step aside after a disastrous debate performance on June 27, saying at one point that only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him to go.