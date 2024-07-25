Skateboarding is gaining momentum across Japan, with new practice facilities sprouting up nationwide. The sport's Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games has spurred interest across the country, bringing skateboarding lessons into elementary schools with support from local governments.

According to Murasaki Sports, a Tokyo-based sports equipment retailer, the number of skateboarding facilities in Japan has increased by 1.2 to 1.5 times over the past three years. The company has also seen a surge in skateboarding classes, competitions and events.

"Previously, the only way to learn how to skateboard was by just watching and mimicking other skateboarders. Nowadays, learning methods are constantly evolving," said Shunichiro Shimada, a long-time skateboarding manager at Murasaki Sports.