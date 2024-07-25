Another Hyogo prefectural government employee linked to power harassment allegations against Gov. Motohiko Saito was found to have died, in an apparent suicide, sources have said.

The employee, a former section chief, who was in charge of gathering funds for last year's victory parades for the Hanshin Tigers and the Orix Buffaloes, both professional baseball teams, and was recuperating from sickness, died in April, Saito said at a news conference Wednesday.

The employee is the second person who was found to have died since a document containing the allegations against Saito, created by a senior Hyogo prefectural official, came to light. The senior official has died also in an apparent suicide.