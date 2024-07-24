Taiwan is set to further ease its import restrictions on Japanese food products from five prefectures including Fukushima, its Ministry of Health and Welfare announced in a news release Tuesday evening.

In 2022, the territory lifted most of its import restrictions on food produced in Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba prefectures. The latest measure will lift restrictions on the remaining products, including mushrooms and the meat of wild animals.

All products from the five prefectures will continue to require an accompanying certificate of radiation inspection and undergo batch-by-batch inspections at entry points, in addition to a certificate of origin that is required for all imported products from Japan, the ministry said.