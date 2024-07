The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it will ban entry into Russia by 13 Japanese people, including Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda and Rakuten Group Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani.

The measure was taken in retaliation for Tokyo's sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The 13 Japanese people also include Toray Industries President Mitsuo Oya and Toyobo President Ikuo Takeuchi, as well as Japan International Cooperation Agency President Akihiko Tanaka.