The Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line resumed full services from the first train of the day Tuesday, after a derailment accident involving maintenance trains caused a partial suspension the previous day.

Two extra trains were put into service each on eastbound and westbound routes between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. in anticipation for a surge in passengers who postponed their trips due to the suspension.

Operations on the section between Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations in central Japan were suspended the whole day Monday following a collision between two maintenance trains in the early hours of the day. The maintenance trains suffered heavy damage, causing restoration work to last until around 10 p.m. that day.