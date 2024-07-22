The Defense Ministry is increasingly concerned about the growing number of Self-Defense Forces personnel who quit mid-career.

The annual number of such resignations has reached around 6,000, which, combined with challenges in securing new recruits, is hampering the ministry's efforts to strengthen the SDF's human resource base.

The ministry has conducted a survey of those who left the SDF, with the help of a private-sector staffing company. It plans to develop countermeasures later in the current fiscal year, ending in March 2025.